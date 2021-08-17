Telecoms firm provides load, data to Filipinos in Afghanistan

FILIPINOS in Afghanistan will receive prepaid load and data on their roaming sim cards, PLDT’s wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. said on Tuesday, August 17.

Afghanistan is currently under the control of Taliban fighters after the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, fled to Tajikistan.

Smart will also be giving Filiipinos in the war-torn state a 200 megabyte (MB) internet data valid for three days.

According to Smart, the prepaid load and internet data would be automatically credited to their Smart roaming sim cards.

In a statement, Smart said that the initiative is so Filipinos can continue to communicate with authorities and their families.

“Access to communication and information during this time of crisis is of extreme importance. We are also praying for their safety as they await evacuation,” PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications President and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio said.

Filipinos with Smart roaming sim cards can also access the network’s data roaming manager for free at http://roam.smart.com.ph.



