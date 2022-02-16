Teledyne e2v and Leo Cancer Care Partner to Achieve an Innovative Minimal Platform FootprintLCC-Te2v-photo.jpg

SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM – Media
OutReach – 16 February 2022 – Leo
Cancer Care is driving a paradigm shift in the radiation therapy market,
developing solutions where the patient is in the upright orientation, removing
the need for large and expensive gantries and instead utilising a fixed
radiation beam and rotating the patient.
Leo Cancer Care is focused
on delivering a family of products designed for the economics of the future, meeting
customers’ clinical and financial needs. Ruby™ is a smaller, more streamlined
Photon Therapy Solution which will reduce setup times and therefore save
institutions money by increasing patient throughput. Ruby™ can come
self-shielded meaning no need for expensive bunkers. Leo Cancer Care has a
vision to make Ruby™ mobile, in the not-too-distant future, taking radiation
therapy to places it has never been before.
In addition to the
operational and financial benefits of this technology, the Leo Cancer Care
solutions have been developed on the back of research from across the globe,
demonstrating the clinical benefits of upright patient positioning through
reduced organ motion. Combined with a real focus on patient experience, helping
patients to feel more comfortable and in control of their radiation therapy
treatment journey.
Teledyne
e2v has been working with Leo Cancer Care to enable them to achieve their
innovative minimal platform footprint.
This has been done by designing a compact RF sub-system, which will
include a new solid-state modulator to drive one of its range of magnetrons and
the integration of other RF accessories.
Continuing
to build on its position as the world leader in generating RF power for
radiation therapy, Teledyne e2v will be providing its very latest technology to
support this exciting development, based on over 70 years of experience.
“With Ruby™ being smaller and more compact than conventional
technology, have really driven to reduce the size of all of our components. Teledyne E2V is supporting us to do this and we are
moving at pace to bring Ruby™ to the market. Together we
have the innovative technology, trusted products and combined experience in the
Radiation Oncology field to change how photon radiation therapy is delivered
and how a patient experiences it”. Stephen Towe, CEO Leo Cancer Care.
Leo Cancer Care:
https://www.leocancercare.com/
#Teledynee2v #LeoCancerCare