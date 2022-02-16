Teledyne e2v and Leo Cancer Care Partner to Achieve an Innovative Minimal Platform FootprintLCC-Te2v-photo.jpg

SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM – Media

Cancer Care is driving a paradigm shift in the radiation therapy market,

developing solutions where the patient is in the upright orientation, removing

the need for large and expensive gantries and instead utilising a fixed

radiation beam and rotating the patient.

Leo Cancer Care is focused

on delivering a family of products designed for the economics of the future, meeting

customers’ clinical and financial needs. Ruby™ is a smaller, more streamlined

Photon Therapy Solution which will reduce setup times and therefore save

institutions money by increasing patient throughput. Ruby™ can come

self-shielded meaning no need for expensive bunkers. Leo Cancer Care has a

vision to make Ruby™ mobile, in the not-too-distant future, taking radiation

therapy to places it has never been before.

In addition to the

operational and financial benefits of this technology, the Leo Cancer Care

solutions have been developed on the back of research from across the globe,

demonstrating the clinical benefits of upright patient positioning through

reduced organ motion. Combined with a real focus on patient experience, helping

patients to feel more comfortable and in control of their radiation therapy

treatment journey.

Teledyne

e2v has been working with Leo Cancer Care to enable them to achieve their

innovative minimal platform footprint.

This has been done by designing a compact RF sub-system, which will

include a new solid-state modulator to drive one of its range of magnetrons and

the integration of other RF accessories.

Continuing

to build on its position as the world leader in generating RF power for

radiation therapy, Teledyne e2v will be providing its very latest technology to

support this exciting development, based on over 70 years of experience.

“With Ruby™ being smaller and more compact than conventional

technology, have really driven to reduce the size of all of our components. Teledyne E2V is supporting us to do this and we are

moving at pace to bring Ruby™ to the market. Together we

have the innovative technology, trusted products and combined experience in the

Radiation Oncology field to change how photon radiation therapy is delivered

and how a patient experiences it”. Stephen Towe, CEO Leo Cancer Care.

Leo Cancer Care:

https://www.leocancercare.com/

#Teledynee2v #LeoCancerCare