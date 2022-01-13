Telehouse set to expand presence in Southeast Asia with opening of the most connected data centre in Thailand

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG and BANGKOK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global colocation provider, Telehouse, has announced plans to open Bangkok’s first purpose-built data centre focused on connectivity as it continues to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian market.

Telehouse, together with parent company KDDI, a Global Fortune 300 telecommunications and systems integration provider located in Japan, expect to open the 9,000 sqm technologically advanced facility with power capacity of 9.5MVA, known as Telehouse Bangkok, during the second quarter of 2023. Telehouse Bangkok, will be the company’s third location in Southeast Asia, joining Singapore and Vietnam, and will be among more than 45 Telehouse data centres worldwide.

Telehouse has more than 30 years of experience as a truly carrier-neutral data centre provider, and its new Bangkok data centre will answer the growing demand in the country for connectivity following the shift towards a digital economy. Telehouse, which operates highly connected carrier dense data centres in London and Paris, will offer a global standard in data centre services in Thailand, allowing customers to connect with carriers and cloud service providers with minimal latency.

The new data centre will be the first in the market to offer four diverse routes for fibre access. It will also provide redundant power supply, with two substations, which is very rare in the market, providing reliable back-up generators in case of a power outage, cooling and 24/7 security systems, giving customers added peace of mind.

Ideally situated in the Rama 9 business district, close to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), Telehouse Bangkok will be close to local carrier network facility locations, enabling customers to optimise their networks more efficiently and at a premium quality. As a brand-new data centre, customers can expect more scalability and flexibility, not only for their immediate planning requirements, but also for future growth.

Kenichi Miyashita, Managing Director, Telehouse Thailand, commented: “Telehouse Bangkok will be the first data centre of its kind in Bangkok and will come at a time when we expect the data centre market in the country to see robust growth owing to the boom in the digital economy, supported by the Thai government’s exciting Industry 4.0 transformation plan. Telehouse Bangkok aims to provide the best environment for all the Internet-related customers, such as cloud service providers, content providers, telecoms and ISPs, to connect with one another with minimal latency. Telehouse Bangkok is a sign of our commitment to help drive the digitisation of Thailand and lift the data centre standard in the region.”

For more information or to reserve space in the new data centre, get in touch at Telehouse (Thailand) Ltd.: sales@telehouse.co.th

About Telehouse

Telehouse is a leading global data centre service provider, bringing together more than 3,000 business partners including carriers, mobile and content providers, enterprises and financial services companies.

Established in 1989, Telehouse provides reliable, secure and flexible colocation, enabling organisations to accelerate speed to market and create business opportunities through fast, efficient and secure interconnections.

For more information visit: https://www.telehouse.net/telehouse-bangkok

