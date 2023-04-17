Telenova Announce KYE, Clea, Sloan Peterson and More as Support Acts for Regional Tour

Melbourne trio Telenova will kick off an extensive regional tour at the end of April. Hitting the road in support of their latest single, ‘Lost In The Rush’, the band will begin in Canberra and roam far and wide before finishing at the Torquay Hotel in southern Victoria in mid-June.

A dozen support acts have been named for the tour, including KYE, Clea, Dulcie, Kat Edwards, Sloan Peterson and more. Find all the details below.

Telenova released ‘Lost in the Rush’ at the beginning of March, but the song has been a fixture of their live sets for the past couple of years. Vocalist Angeline Armstrong described the single as a “gift” to the fans while the band are deep in album recording mode.

Telenova broke out in the midst of the pandemic, dropping the Tranquilise EP in 2021, which featured the singles ‘Bones’ and ‘Blue Valentine’. The three-piece followed it up with Stained Glass Love in 2022, which snagged them an AIR Award for Breakthrough Independent Artist.

Telenova ‘Lost In The Rush’ Regional Tour 2023

Thursday, 27th April – Transit Bar, Canberra ACT – w/Caroline & Claude and Tiffi

Friday, 28th April – La La Las, Wollongong NSW – w/Caroline & Claude and Tiffi

Friday, 5th May – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC – w/Kat Edwards and Mathilde Anne

Saturday, 6th May – Haba, Mornington VIC – w/Kat Edwards and Mathilde Anne

Friday, 12th May – Settlers Tavern, Margaret River WA – w/Dulcie and Raymondouu

Saturday, 13th May – Mojos, Fremantle WA – w/Dulcie and Raymondouu

Sunday, 14th May – Indian Ocean Hotel, Perth WA – w/Dulcie and Raymondouu

Friday, 2nd June – Solbar, Maroochydore QLD – w/Clea and King Ivy

Saturday, 3rd June – Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast QLD – w/Clea and King Ivy

Sunday, 4th June – Beach Hotel, Byron Bay NSW – w/Clea and King Ivy

Friday, 9th June – Baroque Room, Katoomba NSW – w/Sloan Peterson and Elaskia

Saturday, 10th June – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle NSW – w/Sloan Peterson and Elaskia

Sunday, 11th June – God Save The Shire, Caringbah NSW – w/Sloan Peterson and Elaskia

Friday, 16th June – Volta, Ballarat VIC – w/KYE and Matahara

Saturday, 17th June – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC – w/KYE and Matahara

Tickets on sale via Telenova’s website

