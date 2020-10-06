Trending Now

Tell COVID To Stay The Fuck Back With These New Lemmy Face Masks

Now you can officially send COVID-19 screaming for the hills, a potent stream of piss trailing down its leg, thanks to this new range of Motörhead-branded face masks adorned by Lemmy Kilmister’s black-tooth grin.

The speed metal band’s official webstore has begun selling the ‘Faces of Lemmy’ masks in a nifty three-pack, each showing the lower half of the rock legend’s iconic mug in three powerful expressions.

Behold:

The masks come in advance of a recently announced 40th anniversary deluxe box set of Motörhead’s legendary 1980 album, Ace of Spades, which is due to land on October 30th.

And if you’ve already got a stacked collection of masks, you can also pick yourself up one of these delightful Lemmy-scented candles.

