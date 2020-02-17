Temporary houses for cancer patients from provinces considered by Manila LGU

MANILA, Philippines – The local government unit (LGU) of Manila is looking to build halfway houses — or homes where patients from provinces seeking treatment in the capital city may temporarily stay to minimize transportation expenses.

This plan, which will cater to cancer patients, was revealed by Manila City Health Officer Dr. Arnold Pangan on Monday. He said that it is part of an effort to strengthen the city’s health facilities.

“Our plans include building Speciality Centers for diabetes, halfway homes for Cancer patients, and Women Wellness Centers,” Pangan said during a consultation meeting with Manila health officials.

“We are also planning to create Super Health Centers with Vertical Housing for our employees,” he added.

Aside from lowering expenditures, the halfway houses for patients at the Philippine General Hospital will also grant them ease of movement for a quicker recovery period, as commuting to and from Metro Manila has proven to be both stressful, time-consuming, and extremely difficult.

However, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has clarified that such plans would need the help of all sectors of the city, both private and public.

“Kaya ako nag a-assess (That is why I am assessing). I govern with data. I want to utilize whatever is here to spend it efficiently and so that the city government will be guided accordingly,” Moreno explained.

“I encourage each and everyone of you, it’s high time to collaborate. I want to declog our hospitals. I want the people of Manila to trust our health centers. ‘Yun ang pangarap natin, ibalik ang dignidad ng mga health centers (That is our dream, to bring back the dignity of public health centers),” he added.

Manila LGU is also looking at creating new facilities for diabetes patients and women’s wellness centers, plus the integration of public health care in the city’s educational institutions like the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM).

“The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila has opened its School of Public Health. We need to go out to the communities, together we can establish an effective health system for the city,” PLM President Noel Leyco said.

