Temporary release sought for political detainee mom to visit Baby River’s remains

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Nancy Binay on Sunday called for the temporary release of political detainee Reina Nasino to allow her to visit the remains of her three-month-old baby.

“Muli, nananawagan po tayo na sana ay pansamantalang palayain si Reina para makasama niya ang kanyang anak sa huling pagkakataon,” Binay said in a statement as she called for “greater compassion” from jail authorities and prosecutors.

Last September 24, Nasino’s baby, River, was brought to the Manila Medical Center due to diarrhea and fever and was later confirmed to have pneumonia.

Baby River later died on October 9 as her lungs succumbed to bacterial infection at the intensive care unit of the Philippine General Hospital.

Binay had previously asked jail authorities to temporarily release Nasino so that she can properly nurse her baby.

“Ang pinaglalaban po natin is to have a legal basis under existing laws for courts to provide alternative modes of confinement for women detainees for humanitarian and compassionate reasons,” the senator said.

Baby River who was born on the first week of July and was separated from her mother on Aug. 13, upon orders of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 20. A motion for reconsideration was filed but it was denied. The case was taken to the Court of Appeals which remains pending.

Meanwhile, the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 20 who separated the mother and daughter eventually inhibited from the case. The case was re-raffled to Manila RTC Branch 42 whose Judge also inhibited. The case is now with Manila RTC Branch 37.

Since 2014, Binay has filed and re-filed several Senate bills and resolutions for alternative ways of confinement based on humanitarian grounds, and has sought for the review of existing standards for the health care needs of pregnant inmates in order to meet the special needs of women and nursing mothers in jails.

Last Congress, Binay also filed Senate Bill 1886, or “An Act Creating Programs for Incarcerated Parents and their Children” which seeks to help incarcerated parents develop and maintain their relationship with their children.

“We must also review whether the existing policies and protocols of the BJMP regarding women detainees, especially their access to medical care and facilities, are still relevant with the new normal,” Binay said.

