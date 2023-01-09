Ten People Shot at the Same Location as French Montana’s Video Shoot

Rapper French Montana has released a statement following an incident in which 10 people were shot outside of a restaurant where he was filming a music video.

According to reports in Billboard and CBS News, the shooting happened around at around 8pm at a restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida; it was reportedly a confrontation that started elsewhere and ended up at the venue, The Licking. Six people were taken to hospital, some via air rescue, while another four victims drove themselves to hospital. Another rapper, Rob 49, was allegedly among those that were shot.

French Montana: ‘The Oath’

[embedded content]

French Montana – real name Karim Kharbouch – has since released a short statement on Twitter, sending his “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and their families.

“Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt,” Montana wrote.

There have been no arrests in relation to the shooting at the time of writing. Witnesses told CBS News that the gunfire “sounded like an assault rifle”.

Montana released Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition just last week, the latest edition of his mixtape series. It features artists like A$AP Rocky, Benny the Butcher, Kodak Black, Jeremih and more.

