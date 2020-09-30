Tencent Cloud Conference Powers Up Paris Fashion Week

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Continuing its streak of successful contributions and positive feedback in developing cloud-based, digital and intelligent services for global events and conferences, Tencent Cloud today announced its collaboration with Hylink, China’s leading digital agency group and the exclusive partner of the Féderation of Haute Couture et la Mode for the Chinese market, in broadcasting the latest Paris Fashion Week (PFW) Womenswear Spring — Summer 2021 collections via Tencent Cloud Conference Solution, bringing one of the world’s most iconic fashion events to fashion lovers in mainland China, virtually and seamlessly.

Through Tencent Cloud Conference (TCC), a key driver of Tencent Cloud Convention and Exhibition Solution, fans in China will be able to stream the latest PFW collections of over 80 global fashion brands including Chanel, Dior, Hermès and Louis Vuitton. Between September 28 and October 6, TCC will power up the tech platform that allows Hylink to broadcast more than 10 virtual fashion shows and over 70 creative videos from top fashion brands all over the world, enabling fashion enthusiasts to witness the show as if they are near the ramp. Viewers will be able to access the full PFW lineup through video-on-demand on a dedicated online platform.

Mr. Poshu Yeung, Vice President of Tencent International Business Group, said, “Under the post-pandemic new normal, many business sectors are accelerating their digital transformation journey to ensure sustainable growth and stay competitive. The fashion industry, which is facing unprecedented business challenges, is of no exception. By leveraging our Tencent Cloud Conference solutions, we are able to bring the Paris Fashion Week to the audience in mainland China seamlessly, enabling brands to take this pivotal chance to raise awareness and engage consumers in this part of the world through a virtual viewing experience. These further demonstrate TCC’s capabilities in streaming high-quality, world-class events without geographical boundaries.”

Ms. Yuan Zou, Head of Luxury & Fashion Europe from Hylink, said, “This edition of Paris Fashion Week is a unique and prestigious event that requires a robust technology platform for broadcasting the creative videos and live fashion shows. We are delighted to work with Tencent Cloud Conference solutions to bring to the Chinese audience the latest fashion creativities all the way from the global fashion capital, Paris. The platform, powered by TCC’s advanced functionalities, allows the Chinese audience to have an immersive online experience through PFW’s member designers’ extraordinary fashion journey.”

Tencent Cloud has global operations in 25 regions and 53 availability zones, as part of Tencent’s broader strategy to invest in the latest technologies, such as cloud, security, big data and AI.

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communications and social platforms, WeChat and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising platform helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners’ business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2004.

About Hylink

Headquartered in Beijing, Hylink is China’s largest independent digital communication agency, with over 2400 employees in 23 offices on 3 continents.