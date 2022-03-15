Tencent Cloud Conference Solution Energizes Enterprises’ Global Business Opportunities Amid Emerging Virtual Event Trend

HONG KONG, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The global pandemic has shaped the way events and exhibitions are held, with online or virtual conventions, live streaming and meetings now considered as staples for businesses and digitally transforming global enterprises. Backed by the advanced technology of Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, Tencent Cloud Conference (TCC) is an all-in-one virtual/hybrid event management solution that provides advanced technologies for event organizers to digitalize their offline events. Now, global enterprises are empowered to explore possibilities as the virtual event trend further rises, with a 7-day free trial offering for TCC.

Global online events market continues to bloom: According to recent research, the virtual events market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 20271. Furthermore, Future Market Insights foresees that global virtual event platforms market may surge at 16.3% CAGR through 2030, especially with SMEs that make heightened usage of virtual event platforms across the forecast period2.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “As the trend of businesses holding virtual events continue to surge, Tencent Cloud aims to help more businesses capture opportunities through the Tencent Cloud Conference solutions. In line with this, we aim to reach out to more organizations and enterprises, for them to experience the high-quality, robust and reliable service provided by TCC through our 7-day free trial period. We look forward to sustaining our support to different industry segments around the globe to cater to the demands of the steadily rising global events trend.”

What Can TCC Do?

Powered by Tencent Cloud’s advanced technology, TCC, as an event management SaaS solution, brings events to life with elective features such as website and Weixin mini-program builder, virtual exhibition and booth, content management, business matching and live streaming, among others.

The unique solution boosts the digitalization of traditional offline events, allowing more room for virtual means to support or supplement traditional practices such as building physical exhibitions and booths as well as roadshows and the setting up of conferences and forums for transfer through online event portals, promotions, registrations, etc. It also allows enterprises to create their own official portals through the Weixin Mini Programs, PC websites and H5 websites. It can also enable companies to hold various virtual events such as branding events, annual meetings, webinars and business matchmaking.

What Sets TCC Apart?

A Real One-stop Event Management Solution

TCC is a true one-stop event solution for virtual and hybrid events, and has integrated with some of Tencent’s product like WeChat/Weixin and VooV Meeting, while many other competing products in the market do not have complete capabilities and requires users to jump out from the main platform and into other third-party programs.

Powering the World’s Leading Conferences and Exhibitions

Tencent’s rich industry experience allows TCC to help the world’s largest B2B exhibition – the 128th Canton Fair, which has successfully held its event virtually with tens of thousands of exhibitors, and millions of one-on-one online meeting rooms. The event has not only proven TCC’s ability to support the smooth sailing of large-scale online exhibitions, but also demonstrated how it helps event organizers break time and space constraints to expand their audience and promote inclusivity, providing a more effective way to increase revenue and understand the preferences of any business’ target audience.

Other examples that demonstrate TCC’s capabilities include:

World Intelligence Congress – featured more than 100 live streaming events within three days, with one-on-one business matching system and a VR exhibition hall and booths

Global Tourism Economy Forum – facilitated online registration and offline guest reception, as well as live streaming and business matching for three years

Singapore Virtual Pavillion Digital Solution @ China International Import Expo 2021 – assisted the Singapore Business Federation to develop a 2.5D exhibition hall with 45 exhibition booths, live broadcast of a hybrid forum, livestreaming and business matching

AIBotics Go-Digital Series 2020 – helped bring visitors and delegates a series of power-packed webinars and a virtual exhibition to review ethical and responsible AI and robotics innovations 24 hours a day, seven days a week for four months, with renowned industry experts from all around the world.

World-Class Stability in Every Corner of the Globe

Having provided robust and reliable service for both virtual and hybrid events in more than 100 countries including China, TCC is the best choice for global event organizers that aspire to hold events that connect with Chinese audiences.

TCC’s Core Features

TCC’s website building tool has a dynamic content function that allows customers to upload and modify website content in real-time, and easily build and manage mobile web content and Weixin mini-programs. It also supports multi-mode live streaming that carries relayed live streaming, pseudo live streaming and pull live streaming – to which audiences can subscribe before it starts, comment during the presentation and watch the replay video.

The virtual exhibition feature allows organizers to hold and manage exhibitions on the internet, and also enables them to build and manage their own booth as well as communicate with visitors via instant messaging or online video meeting rooms. Furthermore, TCC’s business matching system allows attendees to self-schedule meetings with each other and automatically create online meeting rooms, with . the capability to learn about attendee industries and interests before recommending people to meet. TCC also features a data dashboard that displays key data and event charts for organizers to monitor the event.

Note: [1] Global Virtual Events Markets Report 2021: COVID-19 Impacts and Forecast to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com. [2] Virtual Event Platforms Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2030 – Digital Journey.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s fastest-growing cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of education, finance, healthcare, gaming, media and entertainment, property, retail, travel and transportation.