Tencent Cloud Helps Shape Future of Education with EtonHouse International in Singapore

One-stop solution brings together global education staff through virtual Open House as first step to a series of collaborations

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its collaboration with Singapore-based EtonHouse International Education Group. EtonHouse is set to utilize Tencent Cloud Conference to gather its global staff members in a virtual Open House, which kicks off a plan to start a series of collaborations to tap into edutech trends and eventually build a digital campus.

The virtual Open House is for EtonHouse’s global staff to interact, learn and share ideas with each other, boosted by Tencent Cloud Conference (TCC) – an all-in-one virtual and hybrid event management solution – ensuring reliable conferencing experience and performance across borders. The virtual gathering is a step towards the daily usage of TCC for EtonHouse’s purposes. For example, TCC offers a powerful website builder that allows EtonHouse to build and manage the schools’ official website to provide news and updates for students, parents, the general public and the media. With TCC, Eton House can also help schools create and manage online courses and virtual classrooms all in one secure cloud-based system, and allow memorable gatherings such as graduations and commencements to be held as hybrid events with live and pre-recorded ceremonies for extended communities.

The series of collaborations between EtonHouse and Tencent Cloud is planned to culminate with the development of digital campus, leveraging Tencent Cloud’s technology as well as safe and secure platforms to build a comprehensive educational system for student development – including academic performance analysis, personalized study plan, health report, capability evaluation and growth plan. The comprehensive digital campus will also utilize VR/AR technologies as well as educational games to give students an immersive learning experience.

Kenneth Siow, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and General Manager of Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Tencent Cloud International, said “Tencent Cloud believes in the importance of integrating concepts such as adaptive and immersive learning, as well as gamification, in education to give students a more interactive, immersive and engaging experience. We are pleased to be working with EtonHouse, beginning with the virtual Open House as the first step into a number of meaningful and significant developments such as the creation of a digital campus. We aim to be working with more educational institutions in the future, as we look to be a prominent contributor in helping shape the future of education.”

John Ang, Chief Technology Officer, EtonHouse International Education Group, said, “EtonHouse has been a pioneering institution for education in Southeast Asia, and we also look forward to making more significant breakthroughs in the future, hand-in-hand with Tencent Cloud. We believe that while there are many solutions available, Tencent Cloud can not only provide us with a comprehensive one-stop solution for reliable performance across borders, but also give us access to high-quality and secure technologies for more progress and innovation.”

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s fastest-growing cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of education, finance, healthcare, gaming, media and entertainment, property, retail, travel and transportation.

About EtonHouse

Headquartered in Singapore, EtonHouse currently operates more than 100 schools across Singapore, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, Myanmar, Kazakhstan and the Middle East.

EtonHouse schools follow an international curriculum inspired by research and best practice. In the early years, a child-responsive Inquire-Think-Learn integrated curriculum approach inspired by the Reggio Emilia Educational Project of Northern Italy is used. In the primary, middle and high school levels, EtonHouse follows the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme, with its inquiry-centred, multi-disciplinary philosophy. EtonHouse schools in Singapore (Newton, Thomson, Broadrick and 718 Mountbatten) and China (Suzhou, Nanjing, Chengdu and Wuxi) in China are authorised IB World Schools.

EtonHouse schools and pre-schools offer an excellent second language programme. The integrated bilingual programme and Mandarin immersion programme develops in children a strong Mandarin foundation. EtonHouse also has a dedicated research and training arm that focuses entirely on quality and professional development of its teaching staff. In addition, it started REACH (Reggio Emilia in Asia for Children), part of the Reggio Children International Network, to bring about greater collaboration, dialogue and learning amongst the Reggio-inspired schools in Asia.

Over the years, EtonHouse has expanded successfully in China and other parts of Asia. It has received several commendations from government bodies, international educational networks and is at the forefront of international education in the Asia Pacific region.