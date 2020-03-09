Tencent Cloud offers cloud conferencing tool Tencent Meeting in Singapore

Tencent Meeting is listed as one of the digital solutions packages for companies that require a remote working tool on SGTech website during the novel coronavirus outbreak

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — To meet the recently growing demand for remote office, Tencent Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Tencent, recently launched its cloud conferencing tool, Tencent Meeting, in Singapore with support from government and industry partners, offering a high-definition, ultra-smooth, convenient and secure multi-person cloud conferencing experience.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore (MTI) and the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government (Chongqing government) were among the first to experience the use of Tencent Meeting, as both parties hosted a working meeting and a signing ceremony on the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative through video conferencing last week, demonstrating Tencent Meeting’s capability to offer smooth, stable and reliable cloud-based HD conferencing services for different business occasions, including agreement signings.

“In recent years, more and more companies have implemented remote working policies, providing employees with greater freedom and flexibility. As a cloud service provider that truly understands the needs of enterprise customers, we are now offering Tencent Meeting, allowing customers to conduct smooth conferences anytime, anywhere, while maintaining a stable and highly efficient business operation,” said Poshu Yeung, Vice President of Tencent International Business Group. “We are also glad to gain the trust of our government and industry partners, including both the MTI and Chongqing government, in using our services for their collaboration’s signing ceremony. We look forward to equipping more enterprises and customers with our efficient and reliable technology in the future.”

Built on Tencent Cloud’s cutting-edge technology and Tencent’s experience in audio-visual communications over the past 21 years, Tencent Meeting is equipped with a number of practical and convenient features to help users improve efficiency for online conferences, including the support of group meetings of up to 300 participants without time limit, beauty mode, virtual background and screen-sharing with automated watermark features, the use of HD image and high-fidelity processing algorithms to enhance video quality and minimize ambience noise and keyboard sounds, among other features.

The underlying technology architecture of Tencent Meeting is backed by the secure and reliable Tencent Cloud, which has multiple layers of protection in terms of business data, management protocols, network equipment and access policy. Tencent Cloud also recently acquired the Multi-Tier Cloud Security Standard (MTCS SS), proving its capability to provide the highest level of security to enterprise cloud users in Singapore, Asia and around the world. Tencent Meeting is listed on SGTech’s website as one of the digital solutions packages available for companies that require a remote working tool during the novel coronavirus outbreak. The list of digital solutions was jointly curated by SGTech and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Users can now download the iOS, Android or desktop versions of Tencent Meeting app. After installing the app, users can login via their WeChat account and bind their mobile phone to receive a one-time-password for identity verification. Attendees can also choose to join the conference via phone for free or through WeChat’s mini program without installing the app or needing to deal with tedious and complex equipment debugging.

Learn more about the features and pricing of Tencent Meeting at https://meeting.tencent.com/sg/en/index.html. Download the iOS, Android and desktop versions of Tencent Meeting at https://meeting.tencent.com/sg/en/download-center.html?from=1001.

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communications and social platforms, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising platform helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners’ business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2004.

