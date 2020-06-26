Tencent Cloud Powers Up Singapore Tourism Board’s China-Ready Webinar Through Tencent Cloud Conference and VooV Meeting

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent today announced the use of Tencent Cloud Conference and VooV Meeting for the Singapore Tourism Board (STB)’s China-Ready Webinar, ensuring a secure registration and high-quality online conferencing experience.

Powered by the advanced and innovative infrastructure and technologies of Tencent Cloud, Tencent Cloud Conference and VooV Meeting served as the operating platforms for the China-Ready Webinar, enabling not only a secure and seamless RSVP and sign-in process but also an efficient, high quality, ultra-smooth cloud conferencing experience.

Apart from hosting the webinar on its platforms, Tencent also shared valuable insights on the Chinese consumers at the webinar. Other speakers included representatives from STB, MaFengWo and Meituan Dianping. Aiming to intensify Singapore’s efforts to enhance the experience of its Chinese visitors, the webinar addressed topics such as how to further strengthen Singapore’s positioning for the Chinese market, and meeting the evolving needs and expectations of Chinese travelers in the current landscape. This webinar is part of STB’s ongoing efforts to upskill the tourism industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, so that they can be ready for recovery when the time comes.

Poshu Yeung, Vice President of Tencent International Business Group, said, “We are proud to be providing Tencent Cloud Conference and VooV Meeting as our support for Singapore’s initiative to boost its efforts in catering to the evolving needs of Chinese travelers. With the Singapore Tourism Board utilizing our advanced technologies and extensive network and our unparalleled, exceptional system stability, the China-Ready Webinar is proof that Tencent is best-positioned to support tourism boards, as well as the travel and hospitality industry across the globe.”

Juliana Kua, Executive Director, Greater China, STB, said, “In order to reach, engage and convert the increasingly discerning Chinese travelers, the Singapore Tourism Board has emphasized the need for our Singapore stakeholders to deepen their understanding of how the Chinese use different digital platforms. Tencent continues to be a strong partner for that journey, and we are delighted that we can use Tencent Cloud and VooV Meeting for one of STB’s China-Ready Webinars. This, on top of all our other areas of collaboration, is another good example of our strong partnership.”

Emphasizing its significant effort in connecting countries all over the globe, Tencent collaborated with the United Nations (UN) in April for the UN’s 75th anniversary campaign, where VooV Meeting was used in facilitating the largest global dialogue to date. Meanwhile, Tencent recently joined the UNESCO‘s Global Education Coalition, with VooV Meeting being recommended to some 1.2 billion students and youth for remote learning during this period of sudden and unprecedented disruption. All these demonstrate the tool’s capability to offer smooth, stable and reliable cloud-based HD conferencing services under various types of occasions.

Tencent also empowered the 4th World Intelligence Congress (WIC) in June through its Tencent Cloud Convention and Exhibition Solution. Powered by the advanced infrastructure and technology of Tencent Cloud, Tencent Cloud Conference (TCC) has accurately adapted to the Congress’ needs in terms of platform innovation and intelligent application based on its comprehensive abilities and experience. The use of Tencent Cloud Conference solutions at WIC helped gather an online attendance of 58.6 million who watched the online opening ceremony through over forty platforms, and hundreds of thousands who discussed and exchanged ideas on the in-depth fusion of AI with global economic and social development.

