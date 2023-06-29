Tencent Cloud Showcases Game Technologies and Services at BIG Festival 2023

High-quality, interactive, secure and cost-effective gaming capabilities featured at the largest independent games festival in Latin America

SAO PAULO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today wrapped up a successful showing at BIG Festival, Latin America’s largest independent game festival and business forum. The company put its high-performance, secure and cost-effective gaming technologies and services under the spotlight, drawing interest and sparking conversations with key leaders from top global gaming companies and anyone interested in the gaming business across the region.

During the event, Tencent Cloud presented solutions for improved game infrastructure, security and performance, as well as in-game voice chats, media processing, anti-cheat mechanisms and QA testing. Participants at the event gained insight into the company’s capability to deliver ultrasmooth gaming experiences to gamers, providing them with fun and fair gameplay, without having to worry about harmful attacks.

Yolanda Li, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, said: “Tencent Cloud continues to make its mark in the gaming community globally, and our participation at Big Festival solidifies our commitment to providing the best gaming experience to players and developers in Latin America. With our global presence expanding into the region, we aim to take gaming experiences to new heights, and we look forward to giving more developers here the tools they need to build the next generation of interactive and immersive services.”

Seamless gameplay, interactive elements, and immersive environments are some of the most important factors that contribute to a compelling gaming experience. To create truly enjoyable games, developers need to have access to extensive infrastructure and resources, advanced gaming technology, and robust security features.

Offerings such as Tencent Cloud Media Services and Tencent Cloud EdgeOne provide the foundation to build the interactive and immersive global gaming experiences that captivate players via the latest advances in video, audio, networking security, and performance.

During the festival, Tencent Cloud also highlighted the Game Multimedia Engine (GME), a one-stop voice communication service that helps create immersive multiplayer gaming experiences; Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE), the mobile game security solution with 24/7 security protection capabilities; Game CDN, which highlights network connectivity and ensures users connect to games with the lowest latency possible; and WeTest Game Quality Assurance, an end-to-end game testing and monitoring platform that helps improve game quality over their full lifecycle.

Underscoring its continued commitment to the region, Tencent Cloud’s participation at BIG Festival provided a platform to highlight next-generation solutions for gamers, all in line with the vision of “Immersive Convergence” in tech. Tencent Cloud aims to provide the best and most affordable gaming tech for everyone, ensuring fun, fast and fair gaming experiences for all players.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.