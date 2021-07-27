Tencent Cloud’s VooV Meeting Unveils New Features for a More Efficient, Convenient and Seamless Video Conferencing Experience

HONG KONG, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Video conferencing has emerged as an essential tool under the new normal brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and upward trends in its usage are expected to stay in people’s daily work and personal routines even after the current situation. To address demands for a more integrated and convenient video conferencing experience for an easier flow of work and activities online, VooV Meeting by Tencent Cloud unveils new features, including the ability and flexibility to use the platform through web browsers – allowing users to attend video conferences on any device without the need to install the app.

Businesses and individuals engaging in global conferences and meetings have found VooV Meeting to be an absolute necessity due to its high-quality, reliable and secure functions, as proven by an increase in its recorded downloads and number of active users. In the first half of 2021, VooV Meeting’s number of users has seen a 26 percent jump worldwide and a 29 percent increase in Hong Kong. Daily active users of Tencent Meeting, the version used in Chinese mainland of VooV Meeting, reached more than 10 million just within two months after its launch last year. It also holds the distinction of being the fastest video and audio conference platform to have reached more than 100 million users within 245 days.

Increasing efficiency and convenience for users all over the globe, VooV Meeting has now introduced new features that address the rapidly evolving needs and demands of businesses as well as daily users, enabling them to join meetings safely and quickly on mobile phones, PCs, tablets, and web pages for a seamless conferencing experience across platforms.

“Join from Browser” function – Users can now simply join meetings from their browsers upon receiving invitations without the need for all participants to install the VooV Meeting app. Anyone can now access VooV Meeting with easier access by logging in to https://voovmeeting.com/r/ and enjoy basic functions on their browser, such as audio and video control as well as screen sharing.



Without the need to install an app, users can now join a VooV Meeting via their web browsers either by keying in the meeting ID (left) or through an invitation link (right) and choosing ‘Join from Browser’

Breakout Rooms – To organize and compartmentalize specific teams among groups, VooV Meeting users can now create a number of breakout rooms in which they can assign participants automatically or manually, or let the participants choose their preferred rooms.



Breakout Rooms – To organize and compartmentalize specific teams among groups, VooV Meeting users can now create a number of breakout rooms in which they can assign participants automatically or manually, or let the participants choose their preferred rooms.

The new features add to VooV Meeting’s reliability and security, complementing existing components such as the security check, waiting room and recurring meeting functions. VooV Meeting also provides its users a smooth HD conferencing experience through features such as 1080p HD, filters and virtual background, among others, as well as its AI-based speech enhancement function that maintains smooth audio delivery even during excess packet loss.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “With the continuous rise in VooV Meeting’s user numbers and download rates, Tencent Cloud strives to provide more efficient, reliable and convenient features to businesses and individuals that use video conferencing as an important tool in their development and company communication. By giving users the flexibility to access VooV Meeting through their browsers, as well as the ability to create breakout rooms from already existing groups, we aim to make their video conferencing even more integrated with their daily and work routines, therefore making them smoother, safer and easier.”

Proving Tencent Cloud’s capability to deliver high-quality services and features, it has been used in large-scale projects such as InfoComm China 2021, in which it provided support at the biggest professional audio-visual technology trade show in Asia-Pacific; the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), where it enabled the largest global conversation via video and audio conference, strengthening the interactions and collaborations among countries and regions; the 5th World Intelligence Congress, where 4,000 meeting participants[1] appeared on the same screen; the Singapore Tourism Board’s China-Ready Webinar, which utilized Tencent Cloud’s digital conferencing tools to offer deeper insights on China’s digital ecosystem; and UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition, where VooV Meeting was recommended to about 1.2 billion students and youth for remote learning.

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider featuring advanced infrastructure, with a wide range of market applicability and experience. Among Tencent Cloud’s recent achievements in virtual conferences and events content delivery are its participation in the 127th, 128th and 129th China Import and Export Fair, Paris Fashion Week, the Global Tourism Economy Forum, and the Melon Music Awards 2020, among others.

Learn more about the features of VooV Meeting and schedule a meeting at https://VooVMeeting.com/.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent’s cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.