HONG KONG, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Holdings Limited (00700.HK, “Tencent“) announces today that a Tencent-led consortium (the “Consortium”) has completed the acquisition of a 10% equity stake in Universal Music Group (“UMG”) from Vivendi SE (VIV.PA, “Vivendi”), based on an enterprise value of EUR30 billion for 100% of UMG’s share capital (the “Transaction”), three months after the signing of the agreement on December 31, 2019.

The Consortium includes Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME, “TME”) and other financial co-investors. The Consortium has the option to acquire up to an additional 10% equity stake in UMG at an equivalent enterprise valuation until January 15, 2021. TME and UMG have also entered into a separate agreement whereby TME has an option to acquire a minority equity stake in UMG’s Greater China business within two years after the closing day of the Transaction.

Vivendi is very happy with the arrival of the Tencent-led consortium, which will enable UMG to further develop in the Asian market.

The Consortium is delighted to support UMG’s growth through this investment and believes that the long-term growth potential of the music industry remains intact despite macro-economic challenges. With the support of Vivendi, Tencent and TME will work together with UMG to further promote a thriving entertainment industry by developing innovative forms of music engagement and broadening opportunities for artists.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-led-consortium-announces-closing-of-investment-in-universal-music-group-301032361.html