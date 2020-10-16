Tencent Music Teams Up with WWF and Youcishan on Pioneering Music and Visual Art Crossover Project

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Tencent Music or TME, NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, teamed up with partners World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Beijing Youcishan Culture Media Co. Ltd to launch a music and art exhibition, dubbed “All Creation: Encounter with Animals”, at Beijing’s UCCA Center for Contemporary Art. The opening ceremony was accompanied by artist sharing sessions, art visuals and art seminars on album creation, cross-discipline music art, and art charity initiatives.

The event is part of the newly unveiled “TME Art Project”, under which TME will work with partners to aid in the development of high-value, essential works of music, including everything from stimulating creativity to promoting new hits and transforming them into iconic masterpieces. The project aims to create music with strong vitality, and to use art appreciation to promote socially responsible actions, thereby creating a better music industry and a better future for mankind.

The exhibition represents an industry breakthrough as a unique music and visual art crossover project in China. It pairs recordings by eight notable musicians, with the work of eight reputable artists. The musician and artist pairings include (musician/artist, respectively):

Good Meimei/¥ouada;

Li Li / Wu Chen ;

/ ; Jiao Maiqi/Tang Yongxiang;

Plusone Wang/ Daniel Sueiras Fanjul ;

; Chen Jingfei/Qiu Ruixiang;

Qin Hao /Shi Yongchun;

/Shi Yongchun; Terry Hou / Shinya Sato ;

/ ; Chen Li / Huang Yishan .

The artists worked together to integrate art visuals with music for a collaborative album, which calls for the preservation of nature, wildlife, and further actions to protect a co-existing community of mankind and animals.

Through the combination of online promotion and offline salon activities, the breakthrough format of music and visual art crossover allows TME to provide the best outlet for individual emotional expressions and group emotional resonance. The resulting creative, immersive experience helps to unlock more value and encourage the production of more high-quality music content.

“As China’s leading online music platform, TME has been thinking about our social responsibility,” said Silence Chen, TME’s head of Brand and PR Department. “Today, together with these beloved musicians and artists, we have seen the kind of goodwill that music and art can generate to help bring change to the world. Through the TME Art Project, we aim to stir inspiration for new works of music, use creative ways to reach a wider audience, and turn these musical pieces into classics that will be the legacy of our generation. We especially hope to advocate this kind of project with our partner WWF and others, in order to create more memorable, long-lasting experiences for the world.”

The new “TME Art Project” aims to break barriers in the art world through various forms of crossover cooperation between music and visual artists, art exhibitions and art salons, intending to mutual promotion between art forms. The “All Creation: Encounter with Animals” exhibition is the first pioneering effort of the project.

This is also the first time that TME has cooperated with WWF. In the future, both sides will continue to use music to encourage people to cherish and care for animals and nature, and support protective actions for the harmonious coexistence of mankind and all wildlife.

TME will create more imaginative opportunities with partners in art, music, and public welfare, based on the advantages of TME’s platform in user data and industry resources. The goal is to spur future development and professional respect for more dedicated creators and musicians, as well as create a better environment for artistic creation.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country’s highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME’s mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people’s lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TME’s platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music.

For more information, please visit https://www.tencentmusic.com/

About WWF

WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) is one of the world’s largest and most respected independent organizations dedicated to the conservation of nature.

WWF has been active in China since 1980, when it was invited by the Chinese government as the first international NGO to work on nature conservation.

About Youcishan

Founded in November 2017, Beijing Youcishan Culture Media Co. Ltd is one of the most innovative and pioneering music companies in China for independent singer songwriters. They provide management and label services for artists and help them in strategic development, music production and brand commercialization. The signed artists include Chen Li, Good Meimei, Jiaomaiqi and Chen Jingfei.

