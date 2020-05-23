“Teresa Loyzaga writes birthday message for son Diego”

Actress Teresa Loyzaga took to social media to share her birthday message for her son, actor Diego Loyzaga, who turned 25 on Thursday, May 21.

Actress Teresa Loyzaga took to social media to share her birthday message for her son, actor Diego Loyzaga, who turned 25 on Thursday, May 21.

On Instagram, Teresa posted photos of Diego and shared how proud she is of her youngest boy.

“My youngest boy. My son. Carlos Diego. You have come a long way and made us proud. As you walk through the days of your life, until my last breath I shall breathe for you and your brother,” she said.

“Know that I will be with you every time you need me. I love you to the moon and beyond. Have a Happy Birthday! There is so much to celebrate! God Bless you more!” she added.

Diego, who is Teresa’s child with action star Cesar Montano, is still in a hiatus from showbiz since he left in 2018 to deal with his depression.

The “Los Bastardos” star had just become active again on social media, including Instagram, after over a year of absence. He returned on the image-sharing app last April to leave a message for his fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.