Terumo celebrates 100-year anniversary in Asia with an eye to the future

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, celebrates its centenary in Asia. From humble beginnings as a thermometer manufacturer in 1921, and the first company in 1963 to create disposable syringes in Japan, the company has been providing medical solutions for the healthcare community and quality products to patients.

Terumo Asia Holdings was established as a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation in 2012. The subsidiary oversees 14 Asia entities across 9 countries.

Forged, tested and ready for the next 100 years

During the pandemic, Terumo Asia Holdings was instrumental in supporting scale-up initiatives that government medical systems and the healthcare community required by bringing in COVID-19 centric therapies, setting up plasma therapy centres, building project sites, protocols, supporting disinfection activities, and initiating dialogue between physicians across Asia.

Probir Das, Chairman and Managing Director, Terumo Asia Holdings said: “The pandemic was a test of our organisation’s resilience that we passed with flying colours. We are honored to have talented employees globally, along with great channel and business partners, who work daily to serve our customers and advance our efforts in the healthcare industry. The Terumo mentality is to serve our customers and strengthen the community through innovating high-quality products.”

As countries shift to an endemic strategy, Terumo will expand its impact through automation and digital integration with hospital information systems and enhance the delivery of healthcare.

Achieving forward momentum through our celebration in Asia

During its centennial year, Terumo Asia Holdings gave back to communities where Associates are based in. This included ‘100 hours of CSR’, which encouraged Associates to give back through ways they are passionate about; and ‘Plant A Tree’, which helped beautify outdoor environments, and enhance green spaces.

With the theme of “Stride Ahead”, Terumo Asia Holdings celebrated the 100th anniversary with 9 different activations over 7 months, which culminated in the achievement of a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title.

In a first of its kind attempt, Terumo Asia Holdings achieved the title with over 500 people across Asia participating for ‘the largest online video chain of people passing and using a thermometer’.

Mr Das said: “Achieving our first 100-year milestone is gratifying and proves that our mission is as true now as it was at the beginning. The Guinness World Records title achieved by our Associates and the thermometer is symbolic of our founding in 1921 while demonstrating social responsibility amidst the pandemic. With the celebrations, we reaffirm commitment to our mission and remain undaunted in support of the healthcare community.”

Additional quotes:

Akaike Toshiyuki, President, Terumo Philippines Corporation:

“This is a fantastic milestone to achieve. Our core values coupled with our culture of togetherness will see us achieve more as we aim for the next 100 years!”

Florian Deichmann, General Director, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies Vietnam Co. Ltd:

“Terumo’s success is tied to our ability to meet the demands of different cultures and countries. We are excited about our future, and what we will do in the next 100 years!”

Takumi Uchida, General Director, Terumo Vietnam Co. Ltd

“Our common mission of contributing to society through healthcare has served us well as a north star. Our forward momentum continues to build with the provision of ideas, innovation and quality to the healthcare community.”

About Terumo

Terumo is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to “Contributing to Society through Healthcare” for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.