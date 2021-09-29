Tesda warns public against national certificates sold online

THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) cautions the public against the illegal selling of National Certificates (NCs) on social media sites.

Tesda has received reports that NCs for different technical vocational courses were being offered in exchange for a certain amount of money on some Facebook groups. It added that there were also reports of fake NCs being submitted to employers as part of the requirements.

It clarified that NCs were only issued to individuals who have completed their respective training programs and passed the assessment. Once issued, the NCs are valid for five years.

“The NCs are not for sale. Only those who have passed the competency assessment are entitled to be awarded with these,” said Tesda Chief Isidro Lapeña.

He added that they were also closely coordinating with authorities to address the issue and stop the illegal practice of selling fake NCs.

“We also urge the public to report to us if they know someone who sells NC, via our hotline, 8887-7777,” added Lapeña.

A Registry of Certified Workers is available on the agency’s website, where employers may check the pool of certified workers for certain occupations nationwide. Employers may also opt to reach out to Tesda itself to authenticate the NCs being submitted to them.



Tesda prioritizes the integrity of its certification system and complies with the Philippine Technical Vocational Education and Training Competency Assessment and Certification System in certifying middle-level workers to ensure their productivity, quality, and global competitiveness