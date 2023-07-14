TesseracT Announce 2024 Australian Tour, Detail New Album

UK prog-metal band TesseracT will be in Australia for a bunch of headline shows in May 2024. The five-date headline tour is set to take place nearly six years after the band’s previous Australian outing. The band, led by vocalist Daniel Tompkins, will perform shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Although the tour is still ten months away, TesseracT will release their fifth album, War Of Being, in the interim. Due on Friday, 15th September via Kscope, War Of Being follows 2018’s Sonder.

TesseracT – ‘War Of Being’

The band released the album’s 11-minute title track earlier this week, along with a music video directed by Found Format Films. Tompkins described ‘War Of Being’ as “a fight for acceptance, a battle of existence and a resistance against ego.” He continued, “It’s a struggle for control as we cut through the white noise of reality.”

TesseracT recorded War Of Being at Middle Farm Studios in South Devon, UK. Peter Miles and Katherine Marsh (Choir Noir) co-produced the album with members of TesseracT. Randy Slaugh, who’s previously worked with Periphery and Architects, provided additional programming, while Karnivool’s go-to producer, Forrester Savell, pitched in with additional engineering.

TesseracT: War Of Being

Natural Disaster Echoes The Grey Legion Tender War Of Being Sirens Burden Sacrifice

TesseracT 2024 Australian Tour

Thursday, 2nd May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD (Lic AA)

Friday, 3rd May – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW (Lic AA)

Saturday, 4th May – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC (18+)

Tuesday, 7th May – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA (Lic AA)

Thursday, 9th May – Magnet House, Perth WA (18+)

Tickets on sale Thursday, 20th July. Pre-sale from 9.00am (local) on Tuesday, 18th July.

