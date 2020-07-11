Test, Trace, Treat strategy: Gov’t set up 4 mega swabbing centers – Dizon

As part of the Test, Trace, Treat strategy, four mega swabbing centers were put up last May. These include the Mall of Asia Arena, where thousands of residents are constantly tested daily.

“Sa pamamagitan ng ating mga mega swabbing centers, mas nabibigyan natin ng access ang ating mga local government units at mga kababayan natin para sila ay makapagpa-test ayon sa ating testing protocols,” said National Action Plan Against COVID-19 Deputy Chief Implementer Secretary Vince Dizon.

“Importante ito hindi lamang para mawala ang pangamba nila, pero para matukoy at ma-isolate rin natin ang mga potential carriers nang hindi na makahawa pa sa kanilang mga komunidad at sila ay mabigyan ng kaukulang medikal na atensyon,” he added.

The other swabbing facilities are located at Palacio de Maynila, Enderun Tent in Taguig, and the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Dizon has said that the aim is to conduct 10 million tests by June 2021.

The Department of Health earlier said they recorded the highest number of tests conducted in a single day on July 7 at 23,104.

