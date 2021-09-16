Testing center added in Tacloban City for agricultural engineers’ licensure exams

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) designated an additional testing center in Tacloban City for the conduct of the Agricultural and Biosystem Engineers Licensure Examination (ABLE) on September 29 and 30.

“[T]hose interested examinees who are already registered may request for change of examination venue to Tacloban City on or before September 17,” said PRC in a statement.

Examinees may send their request for a change of examination venue to the PRC Tacloban at [email protected]

As with previous requests for change of testing venue, examinees would have to send a signed request for transfer of examination venue with a scanned copy or picture of their Notice of Admission.

The September 2021 ABLE will also be held in the National Capital Region (NCR), Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legaspi, Koronadal and Tuguegarao.

Examinees are advised to follow the official social media pages of the PRC and visit its website at prc.gov.ph for updates on the examination.