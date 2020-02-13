Tests on 5 watched for COVID-19 yield negative results, keeping Bicol still virus-free

LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol announced on Thursday (Feb. 13) that Bicol remained free of the corona virus disease (COVID-19) after five persons, who had been watched for infection, tested negative for the virus.

Two of those tested had already been discharged from hospital.

Dr. Ernie Vera, DOH regional director, said at a news briefing here that three of the five, who were tested, were from Albay and brought to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in this city.

One was from Camarines Norte and brought to the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City. Another was from Masbate.

Vera said results of tests made at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine showed that the five persons were negative for COVID-19.

DOH surveillance teams in Bicol recorded 12 persons in quarantine in either government facilities or at home.

Six of these cases were reported in Camarines Sur, five in Sorsogon and one in Masbate.

The DOH had been using the term “persons under investigation”, or PUIs, to refer to those who showed symptoms of COVID-19 and had travel histories to China and other countries with confirmed infection cases.

It uses the term “persons under monitoring” to refer to those with no symptoms but with history of travel to countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“As we anticipate possible infection to come in anytime, let us be vigilant and one in protecting each other by trusting health and local authorities, by following health advisories, and not aid in circulating fake news,” Vera said.

