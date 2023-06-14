Teves asks Remulla: How can lawyers attend proceedings if subpoena wasn’t issued?

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. questioned Justice Secretary Jesus Crisipin Remulla as to how his lawyers could attend the preliminary investigation when they were not given a ‘proper invitation to the party’.

Teves in another video uploaded on his Facebook page early Wednesday morning said that it would seem like gatecrashing a party if they proceed to the preliminary investigation proceedings without getting a subpoena.

The lawmaker was referring to Remulla’s warning to Teves’ lawyers, saying on Tuesday that they should take the legal proceedings seriously as the defense panel supposedly failed to show up at the preliminary investigation on the same day.

“Nakita ko na naman sa balita, kung ano ano na naman ang sinasabi ni Bonjing. Hindi daw ako, [ang] Teves camp daw hindi sumipot sa preliminary investigation. Ito ‘yong gustong ma-explain nang maigi nang maintindihan nating lahat. Bago ka maka-attend sa isang preliminary investigation kailangan meron kang tinatawag na subpoena,” Teves said in the video.

(I saw again in the news, Remulla was saying nonsense. He said the Teves camp didn’t attend the preliminary investigation. This is what I want to clear: before you can attend a preliminary investigation, you need to receive a subpoena.)

“So kumbaga sa party meron kang imbitasyon. Wala kaming natatanggap na subpoena, so kumbaga sa party, bakit ako pupunta sa isang party o ‘yong mga abogado ko nang wala kaming imbitasyon. Eh ‘di nagmukha kaming gate crasher no’n di ba?” he added.

(So if there is a party there should be an invitation. We did not receive any. So why would I go to a party or why would my lawyers go if we were not invited? We would look like gatecrashers, right?)

Teves also asked Remulla what his real intentions are, as he believes the Justice Secretary should explain why he is maligning his camp while the Department of Justice supposedly did not issue a subpoena.

“Dapat hindi siya naninira ng pangalan ng tao, parang pinapalabas niya kami pa yung masama. Ano ba ang balak mo Bonjing, paninira ng tao o pagsasabi ng katotohanan? Nasa gobyerno ka pa naman boss, ‘di ba?” he said.

(You should not destroy other people’s reputation, you should not turn us into liars. You are in government sir, what do you intend to do, destroy our image or speak the truth?)

Remulla issued the warning to Teves’ legal team after the preliminary investigation was reset to June 27 due to the lawyers’ non-appearance.

“The preliminary investigation did not push through because Congressman Teves or his lawyers did not show up. The lawyers really need to enter their appearance.)

Aside from the lawyers of Teves, private lawyers of the 10 suspects were also absent,” Remulla said.

“If they will not obey or take the judicial process or the process of the preliminary investigation seriously, then we might as well go to court if they will not respect the power of the DOJ (Department of Justice),” he added.

But Teves’ counsel Ferdinand Topacio claimed that they have been religiously attending legal proceedings concerning Teves’ alleged involvement in the killing of former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

Teves is facing murder raps for allegedly masterminding the attack on Degamo last March 4, at his residence in Pamplona town. The lawmaker has maintained that he and his brother, former governor Pryde Henry Teves, have no involvement and would not gain anything from the attack.

Topacio even said that the Degamo side is also complaining about subpoenas not being served.

“Even the lawyers for Degamo admitted that the notices were not served. They were complaining before the panel,” Topacio said.

Teves was able to secure a travel authority from the House of Representatives from February 28 to March 9 and went to the United States for a medical procedure. However, after Degamo was killed last March 4, Teves refrained from returning to the Philippines citing safety concerns for his family.

Government officials including House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez asked him to return and face accusations leveled against him, but Teves maintained that he would return only when the government can assure his safety.

Due to his insistence against returning home, the House Committee on ethics and privileges proposed a 60-day suspension for Teves, which was accepted by the House members. Another 60-day suspension was issued against him after the initial suspension lapsed.

