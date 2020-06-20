Thai actors BrightWin ‘meet’ Filipino fans today

Filipino fans of the popular Boy Love (BL) phenomenon in Thailand can now be part of the biggest online meet and greet of BL stars worldwide.

Using the VLive app platform, Thai entertainment provider GMMTV launched its first ever “Global Live Fan Meeting” last May 30.

Today, the online meet and greet is set to culminate with highly popular Thai actors Vachirawit “Bright” Chivaaree and Win Metawin, better known as ‘BrightWin’ of hit TV show “2gether: The Series.”

Vachirawit ‘Bright’Chivaaree(left) and Win Metawin. PHOTO FROM INSTAG.COM/WINMETAWIN

Set to be livestreamed on VLive at 2p.m., Filipino fans can purchase tickets on the VLive app.

As a special treat to loyal subscribers, 100 Globe subscribers can get a chance to meet and interact with Thai BL actors for free by recreating a photo or video of their favorite scene of TayNew or BrightWin, post it on their Twitter together with the screenshot of the recreated scene, tag @enjoyglobe and use the hashtags #Recreate, #GlobeBL, #GlobeVlive and #GlobeAtHome.

Through Globe and VLive’s partnership, Pinoy fans of the Thai BL series can now relive all those sweet romantic feels, along with thousands of other fans across the world.

The Global Live Fan Meeting will offer fans special performances and the rare opportunity to interact with the actors. Fans can also win special prizes during the online fan meet event. For more information and updates on the fan meet, follow Globe on Facebook and Twitter.