“Thai BL series ‘2gether’ to air in PH via Kapamilya Channel, iWant”

2gether is the first-ever Thai BL series acquired by the Kapamilya network.

The hit Thai Boys’ Love (BL) series 2gether is set to air in the Philippines via Kapamilya Channel and digital streaming platform iWant — the firt-ever Thai Boy Love Asianovela acquired by the Kapamilya network.

On Sunday, June 7, Dreamscape Entertainment announced on Facebook that the hit Thai BL series starring Vachirawit “Bright” Chivaaree (Sarawat Guntithanon) and Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn (Tine Teepakorn) is set to air on the Kapamilya Channel soon.

“Bright and Win are coming soon on Kapamilya Channel & iWant! #2getherTheSeriesPH,” wrote Dreamscape Entertainment in a Facebook post.

Earlier last month, both actors did an exclusive interview with TV Patrol and Dreamscape Entertainment where they talked about how they snagged their roles in the show, among others.

Kapamilya Channel will be available on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and other cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) across the country.

Earlier this week, GMMTV announced that 2gether will air five special episodes set to be released “soon.”

2gether’s finale aired last May 15.