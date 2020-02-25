“Thai heartthrob Mario Maurer coming to Manila for a fan meet”

Mario Maurer is once again heading back to Manila for a fan meeting.

Thai actor Mario Maurer is heading back to Manila for a fan meeting scheduled this year, concert promoter Wish Us Luck confirms.

Dubbed First Love, the fan meeting is happening on June 28, 2020 at the SM City North EDSA Skydome.

Ticket prices are as follows: P15,000 (Meet and Greet); P9,500 (VIP); P6500 (Patron); P3,500 (General Admission).

Mario, best known for portraying the male lead character in the phenomenal box office hit Crazy Little Thing Called Love, has since captured the hearts of his Filipino fans.

Back in 2012, he received an offer to star in a film with Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales called Suddenly It’s Magic due to the success of CLTCL in the Philippines.

Produced by ABS-CBN’s major film arm Star Cinema, the Rory Quintos-helmed film shot several scenes in Paoay, Ilocos Norte.

Earlier this year, reports about Maurer reuniting with Baifern Pimchanokfor a new movie called Laser Candy surfaced online.