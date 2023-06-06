Thai “Merman” Psi Scott, Youngest Person in Asia Achieves Remarkable Record: Completes 50KM Open Sea Swim Across 3 Provinces in 21 Hours, Defending the Seas

BANGKOK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Psi Scott known as “Merman” to Thai locals, set a new open sea swim record and became the youngest person in Asia to swim unassisted across 50 kilometers, spanning three coastal provinces in southern Thailand: Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket. This extraordinary achievement establishes him as the first record holder in Asia under the SEA YOU STRONG project. Psi Scott’s swim is verified by The Department of Marine Coastal Resources, in Thailand (DMCR).



Leading a team of 36 Thai swimmers to swim across 3 provinces, Psi Scott became the first and only person in Southeast Asia to stand up as a marine preservationist to protect the sea and marine life threatened by humans through swimming. The journey commenced at Hat Yao Beach in Krabi, traversed through Phang Nga, and finished at Ao Por Pier in Phuket, covering an impressive total distance of 70 kilometers. Weather conditions were stormy with changing sea currents. The entire event was live-streamed on Facebook by PSI-Scott. Participants ranged from a 71-year-old swimming enthusiast to a one-legged swimmer and a 14-year-old youth.

Psi Scott shared, “The purpose of this swim was crystal clear: to preserve the sea. When we have impeccable natural resources, it becomes our responsibility to protect it. Throughout the two-day journey of swimming across three provinces alongside my fellow volunteer swimmers, we remained wholeheartedly dedicated. We knew how important this would be for Thailand. Because I had 36 lives taking turns to accompany me, I wasn’t afraid. We were like migrating dolphins. Despite our outward physical differences, we all shared an unwavering love for our country’s natural resources.The diverse gender, body type and age of all the swimmers mirrors the diversity found in marine life. We all need a thriving ocean and a safe habitat.”

This volunteer-driven initiative originated in 2020 under the SEA YOU STRONG group to protect the seas. It represents Psi Scott’s intention as a Thai individual in collaboration with other Thai swimmers to express their dedication as conservationists, actively caring for and safeguarding the seas. Throughout their swimming journey, each participant enthusiastically collected and removed debris and waste from the sea from Krabi through Phuket. Apart from open sea swims, they have continuously undertaken various initiatives to preserve the marine environment and raise awareness about the challenges facing our seas. Their ultimate aspiration is to restore the splendor of Thailand’s seas.

For those interested, the entire livestream can be revisited on Facebook at Psi Scott – Merman ( www.facebook.com/PsiScott ).

Find and download more images from: https://1drv.ms/f/s!ArUHecj7GvSqjWHFsl6-q9mVuBeV