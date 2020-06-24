BANGKOK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A long list of Thai MICE venue operators are exhibiting their new health measures ready to be executed for the debut of business events after the government allowed MICE industry to restart with no limit on size and attendance under the fourth-phase easing of lockdown measures.



THAI MICE VENUES EXHIBIT NEW HEALTH MEASURES TO STAGE “NEW NORMAL” BUSINESS EVENTS

To demonstrate concerted action of the public and private sector in propelling Thai MICE industry into new normal landscape, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and Department of Health (DOH) under the Ministry of Public Health led the press in the inspection visit to Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) last week to view their new health measures for the upcoming business events, starting at the end of June, and make suggestions where appropriate. The inspection at BITEC followed the visit to IMPACT, another major venue of Bangkok. Visit to other MICE venues and hotel venues around Bangkok will follow.

New health measures of Thai venues are part of MICE Venue Hygiene Guidelines, which TCEB has developed in collaboration with key stakeholders associations, Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), Thai Exhibition Association (TEA) and Event Management Association (EMA), in preparation for the reopening of MICE business. The guidelines are in line with the directives of Department of Disease Control and Department of Health and meet the criteria of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Thus, Thai MICE industry has won approval of the government to restart with no limit on size and maximum attendance, effective 15 June 2020.

Mrs. Supawan Teerarat, Senior Vice President for Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, said, “MICE and business events industry in Thailand is entering a significant transformation period. TCEB, as a national body overseeing MICE industry, stands firm to assist entrepreneurs to reset the operation so that they can make deliverables under new normal environment. In this regard, MICE Venue Hygiene Guidelines is one of the bureau’s initiatives to ensure the government that MICE can operate in a manner that can minimize the risk of disease infection and to assure both service operators and visitors of the venue’s hygiene and safety. Collaboration and support among stakeholders to put into practice such health guidelines and measures are essential to create and enhance confidence in Thailand’s MICE business and ensure that the industry can move forward solidly on a new ground and become active again in driving the national economy.“

Dr. Panpimol Wipulakorn, Director General of Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health, said that, “The government and the Department of Health recognise the importance of MICE industry as one of the key sectors that propel the country’s economy and development. The department has been collaborating with a network of associate partners to raise the hygiene standards for the MICE industry to enable the safety of venues and their equipment and protection measures for staff, event organisers, and event attendees. The department has been monitoring, guiding, and providing recommendation on hygiene practices for business sector to cope with the new normal. This will enhance the confidence of entrepreneurs and event attendees to conduct economic activities along with health protection.”

Ms. Panittha Buri, Managing Director of Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre or BITEC, said that, “BITEC has been serving as a leading provider of MICE services in the Asia-Pacific for over 2 decades with a certified Thailand MICE Venue Standard. To upgrade standard against COVID-19 pandemic, BITEC has responded to the Ministry of Public Health’s policy to build trust in our hygiene by taking 6 preventive measures: 1. adopting government’s Thai-Chana application for check-in and check-out, 2. locating screening points in access area, 3. limiting 1 person per 4 sqm., 4. spraying the germs in the hall, 5. setting up physical distancing measures, 6. PR all the measures within the organization before reopening in June. Furthermore, we implement the so-called ‘ANTI COVID Zone‘ concept by employing technologically-advanced UVC innovation that can kill the COVID-19 germs and bacteria in the air surface. Visitors can be ensured of the hygiene and safety in BITEC area as we strictly conduct the guidelines in accordance with Department of Disease Control, and the policy of the Ministry of Public Health.”

