BANGKOK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A new e-guidebook for Chinese travelers to Thailand is now available online at http://digital.bookkurry.com/dishes/voyagemediainternational/Thailand_best_hotels_and_resorts_for_chinese_traveler_eguide_book/2020_issue. “Thailand Best Hotels & Resorts for Chinese Travelers E-Guide Book 2020 Issue”, published by Voyage Media International Co., Ltd — a leading Bangkok-based publisher of travel e-books and e-magazines, is an e-publication specifically created to help visitors find the ideal hotels for their dream Thai holiday.



Thailand Best Hotels and Resorts for Chinese Travelers E-Guide Book 2020 Issue Is Available Online Now!

The e-guidebook is a reader-friendly digital publication that showcase the best of different types of hotels and resorts in the kingdom, and provides helpful, insightful insider tips on the properties, their room types, their available dining options and other facilities, as well as a brief description of the destinations where they are located.

“Thailand have become a reputable and favored holiday breakaways, especially for Chinese travelers, because of its collection of fine hotels and resorts,” said Dawood Sueprakool, founder at Voyage Media International Co., Ltd.” We hope to help visitors enjoy seamless holidays in the kingdom even more by helping them choose the right hotels and resorts to stay in. With the range and diversity of hotels and resorts that Thailand can offer for all kinds of travelers, they are sure to find the best one that suits their preferences, tastes, and luxury stay.”

Statistics show that the number of Chinese travelers to the kingdom continues to swell up year-on-year. “Thailand Best Hotels & Resorts E-Guide Book for Chinese Travelers 2020” hopes to increase further their ever-growing numbers and connect them with the best hotels and resorts Thailand can offer.

