Thailand gears for ‘travel bubble’ pacts with other Asian countries

BANGKOK — Asian nations are expected to be the first group of countries Thailand will engage in “travel bubble” talks with, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn said.

“Travel bubble” is a post-Covid-19 era term in the tourism industry, suggesting match-making between countries with manageable and low number of Covid-19 cases to allow free flow of uninfected tourists between them without the need to quarantine the visitors after their entry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha recently instructed the Tourism and Sports Ministry to prepare for bilateral negotiations on travel bubble agreements.

Earlier Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan said that such talks might happen in the second half of this year.

FEATURED STORIES

Yuthasak expected that the first groups of travelers to Thailand would be from the Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, Exhibitions segment and health conscious travelers.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ