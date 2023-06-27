BANGKOK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the recent IMEX 2023 in Frankfurt, Thailand netted 120 leads that may yield 61,141 overseas MICE visitors. Of these, 109 were for meeting and incentive groups (21,561 persons) and 11 for convention groups (39,580 persons). Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) also revealed that over the three-day show, Thai suppliers recorded 866 appointments with prospective overseas buyers while TCEB had 94, bringing the total number of appointments to 960.



Thailand Nets 120 Leads at IMEX Frankfurt 2023, Targets Threefold Increase in European Visitors for 2023

The leads are from over 10 countries, including Germany, UK, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, USA, Mexico, and India.

29 exhibitors – nine hotels from Bangkok, five from Phuket, and one each from Samui and Khao Lak, seven destination management companies, three venues, the Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), Thai Airways International, and TCEB – kept the Thailand Pavilion buzzing with meetings, presentations and cultural experiences.

For the UK and European market, TCEB has set its target for 2023 at 91,200 visitors. This is more than three times the 27,080 recorded in 2022, and makes up 12 per cent of the total number of overseas MICE visitors (760,000) targeted for the year. Thailand’s top five European markets in 2022 were Germany, the UK, France, the Netherlands, and Italy.

At IMEX 2023, TCEB highlighted two upcoming events – the ICCA Annual Congress to be held from November 12–15, 2023 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center and the Annual Meetings of International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group scheduled for 2026 in Bangkok. These are high-profile global business events that will burnish Thailand’s credentials as one of the world’s leading MICE destinations.

TCEB President, Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said: “Thailand had one of its best showings at IMEX this year. The Thai Team chalked up impressive numbers in terms of appointments and leads – a clear sign that Thailand continues to command great interest among international buyers. We had many quality meetings, managed to secure a remarkable number of leads, and were able to showcase a vast array of products thanks to the great number of Thai exhibitors who joined us this year. 26 exhibitors are a record high for Thailand’s presence at IMEX. There is no doubt our MICE suppliers are ready to woo the world. In May 2023, Bangkok was ranked number 3 and Phuket number 10 in Cvent’s Top 10 Meetings Destinations in Asia-Pacific. These rankings were based on user activity on the events technology provider’s sourcing platform, and proves that event planners saw Thailand as a reliable candidate for their events. To give planners ever stronger reasons to choose Thailand, TCEB’s new campaign ‘Thailand MICE to Meet You’ offers added options that cater to the shifting needs of the business world – more sustainability, more local engagement, more new locations, better quality assurance, and expanded support and facilitation.”

