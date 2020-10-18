Thailand political crisis: Yingluck reminds Prayut of her predicament six years ago

BANGKOK — In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, former premier Yingluck Shinawatra has jogged the general’s memory to a time six years ago when her government was besieged by protests.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Yingluck said: “I do not know if everyone still remembers? Six years ago, a group of people called themselves the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) and demanded my resignation. And the Army chief, Prayut Chan-o-cha, asked if I could continue leading the government.

“In the end, I decided to announce the dissolution of Parliament to pave the way for new elections so that the people could determine the future of the country for themselves in keeping with democratic principles.”

Pointing to the series of rallies demanding the resignation of the PM and his government, Yingluck said: “Today, the same event has happened to Prayut. Students, brothers and sisters want to see the country change, and they are asking Prayut to resign and amend the Constitution. I have been monitoring the situation in Thailand with concern.

“It reminded me of a time when you [Prayut] asked me six years ago if I was okay. And I hope you remember that today and choose to make a decision quickly so that the country can calm down and move on.”

Political turmoil broke out at the end of 2013, when the then-Pheu Thai Party government led by Yingluck proposed a draft of the Political Amnesty Act, widely known as “executive Amnesty”. The move triggered a wave of resistance and large-scale protests. The PDRC demanded the withdrawal of the Amnesty Act, which later forced the government to resign. The government dissolved Parliament, but the PDRC prevented elections from happening calling for pre-election reform.

