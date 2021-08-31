Thailand Set to Reopen with Phuket Sandbox

BANGKOK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau recently shared the report of a success (per information released by Tourism Authority of Thailand website www.tatnews.org/) that since the opening of the “Phuket Sandbox Campaign” on July 1, 2021, Phuket has received more than 25,000 international tourists. Visitors entering Phuket need to complete two doses of COVID-19 vaccination certified and registered by the authorities and hold a valid COVID-19 nucleic acid test negative report before they can enter without 14- day quarantine. At present, Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension program is also effective starting from August 16th, that is, tourists who have tested negative for nucleic acid after entering Phuket and staying in Phuket for 7 days can freely choose to visit three places in Krabi, Phang Nga or Surat Thani living for another 7 days before they can travel to other destinations in Thailand.



Baan Ar Jor in Phuket

In addition to this, Ko Samui is an alternative destination with Samui Plus Program designed for fully vaccinated international tourists would like visit Ko Samui covers specific areas and routes in Surat Thani province’s 3 islands of Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan and Ko Tao. The campaign has started from 15 July 2021.

As the pandemic – hopefully – dwindling, Phuket’s younger generation entrepreneurs are to rebuild the island’s visitor economy with the revival of their century-old heritage to attract more individual travelers and MICE groups. Phuket may have been known for its blissful beach, where millions flew in yearly to have a piece of paradise on the east side of the Indian Ocean. But the tourism hub of Southern Thailand is also celebrate for its magnificent Peranakan – a mixed heritage of Chinese settlers across the Malay peninsula since the early 16th century, and the mesmerizing hybrid aesthetics of Sino-Portuguese architecture.

Baan Ar Jor (ah Jor’s House), a century-old house built during the heyday of timing around the island, welcomes visitors who seek the old days of Phuket. The residence has been transformed into a living museum displaying photos, documents, clothing, decorative arts, and furniture decorating in traditional Southern Chinese style, the same way Ar Jor (a Southern Chinese dialet for “Grandparents” ) did. You can also book to spend the night here. In addition, the storage next to the house has also been repurposed to serve the authentic Phuket cuisine called Toh Daeng (the Red Table), a reminiscence of a big family dinner – a typical Chinese kinsfolk moment.

Baan Ar Jor is one of many heartwarming projects reflecting the recent movement of Phuket’s travel scene: youngsters reviving their heritage to welcome world travelers. Torry’s in Phuket’s old town reinterprets local desserts into ice cream. The Memory at On On Hotel – Phuket’s first hotel opened in 1927 has revived the memories of this traders’ island. Indulge yourself with the centuries-old culture at Peranakan Phuket Museum and Peranakan Puppet Show, or travel back in time to witness the island in the 1920s at No.92 Old Town Phuket, don’t miss the dessert here – divine!

Phuket’s list of “Fascinating History and Culture”, one of the seven Thailand MICE Magnificent Themes, goes on, awaits you to discover untold stories of the lovely local communities. After over a year of hardship, Phuket comes back to welcome full vaccinated travelers starting in July. Phuket’s travel and hospitality entrepreneur and the local people are doing their best to provide our Meeting and Incentive visitor with an authentic and heartfelt experience, waiting to be retold on your next journey to Thailand.

About TCEB

Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) continues to shape the business events industry of Thailand with exceptional acumen and effective solutions. With a robust service support system and innovative approaches to co-create distinctive programs for the organizers, TCEB is redefining the MICE landscape to maintain Thailand’s impact as a top Asian business destination. Established by Royal Decree in 2002, the government agency is tasked with promoting and developing the business tourism sector in Thailand. Since 2004, TCEB has successfully established the country as Asia’s largest business events hub, by providing amenable service support for MICE programs.

For more information, please contact TCEB’s Reginal Manager or visit the website www.tceb.or.th