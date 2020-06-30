Thailand to allow entry of more groups of foreigners starting July

BANGKOK — Additional groups of foreigners will be allowed to enter Thailand from tomorrow (July 1), the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced on Monday (June 29).

The announcement, which was signed by CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop and takes effect on July 1, stipulates that eleven groups of people will be allowed to enter the country via flights:

1. Persons with Thai nationality.

2. Persons who were invited by the prime minister or authorities responsible for the emergency.

3. Foreign spouses, parents or children of persons with Thai nationality.

4. Foreigners with residency rights in Thailand.

5. Foreign spouses and children of work permit holders.

6. Transporters of necessary products, who must leave the country immediately after their work is done.

7. Drivers and staff of vehicles that have to carry out necessary or important missions in Thailand and have a clear schedule for leaving.

8. International students and their guardians.

9. Foreigners and their carers seeking medical treatment in Thailand (except for Covid-19).

10. Staff of embassies, consulates, international organizations or representatives of foreign governments who have to carry out their mission in Thailand as allowed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, as well as their spouses, parents, children.

11. Foreigners who are allowed to enter Thailand as per special arrangements.

All visitors will be tested for Covid-19 and need to follow the regulations issued by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and the Department of Disease Control, including completing a mandatory quarantine period.

CAAT will also allow in state or military aircraft or emergency landings, technical landings without any passengers disembarking, humanitarian aid and medical or relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo aircraft.

