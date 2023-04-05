Thailand’s first Radisson Individuals hotel opens in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group announces the opening of Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals in the vibrant beach resort town of Pattaya, marking the Group’s seventh operating hotel in Thailand, following recent openings in Phuket and Hua Hin.



Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals opens in Thailand

Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals is located just a short walk from the beach in Jomtien, the more peaceful side of Pattaya, yet still within easy reach of the city’s upbeat attractions and activities.

Nestled on Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard just two hours’ drive from Bangkok, Pattaya is a diverse tourism destination with a wide range of attractions including world-class water parks, sensational shopping and captivating cultural sites such as Pattaya Floating Market, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden and the Sanctuary of Truth temple. Other nearby attractions include championship golf courses, vineyards and bustling restaurants and bars. Guests can also savor the region’s cuisine, tuck into fresh local seafood and explore Thailand’s exotic seascapes with island-hopping excursions and snorkeling tours.

With three international airports – Suvarnabhumi, U-Tapao and Don Mueang – just a short drive away, Pattaya is a highly accessible destination that appeals to domestic and international visitors alike.

This contemporary hotel features 100 rooms, all adorned in a modern style with a soothing neutral palette, comfortable bedding and amenities. Guests at Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals can dine at the bright and inviting restaurant for breakfast and lunch, work out at the fitness center or take a refreshing dip in the outdoor glass-walled pool, equipped with water features, a water slide and a sundeck.

Complimentary bicycles are also available for guests to explore the local area, including Yin Yom Beach which is just 400 meters away and offers spectacular sunset views. For business travelers, two meeting rooms and a pre-function area are perfectly suited to small and medium-sized gatherings.

Andre de Jong, Area Senior Vice President Operations, Southeast Asia and Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, commented: “We are delighted to introduce the Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals to our portfolio of hotels in Thailand. Pattaya is a world-renowned travel destination and consistently ranked as a top locale for domestic travel in Thailand. Located near Jomtien Beach, our newest hotel under the Radisson Individuals affiliation brand offers modern rooms and excellent facilities which will serve as an excellent base for guests to discover the best of the city.”

Sarinya Ruennuch, General Manager and Director, Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals said: “We are very grateful to Radisson Hotel Group for their comprehensive support during the conversion of our hotel and pre-opening training, which has allowed us to retain our unique identity while also delivering world-class brand standards, including the Group’s ‘Yes I Can!’ service philosophy. We are excited to re-open Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals and start welcoming guests from around the world.”

Please visit Radissonhotels.com for more information about the hotel.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

The Radisson family of brands can be found around the world in more than 120 countries, with currently over 1,700 hotels in operation and under development. Radisson Hotel Group operates the business in EMEA and APAC with over 1,100 hotels in operation and under development. The international hotel group is rapidly growing with a plan to double the portfolio by 2025. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved near-term Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol . The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT RADISSON INDIVIDUALS

Radisson Individuals is a brand that allows hotel properties to maintain and promote their unique characteristics and personalities by focusing on one-of-a kind locations and experiences, whilst meeting the high standards of quality and service that guests have come to expect from the Radisson Hotel Group. It is a complement brand to the other existing brands in the portfolio, and an ideal first step for individual hotels with strong service scores who may be considering transitioning to one of the other successful core brands at a later stage. Radisson Individuals properties are located in key business and leisure destinations.