Thailand’s top retail developer, Central Pattana pushes its strategic plan ‘Reunite Thailand Together’ to move the country forward while pioneering to keep shoppers safe from COVID

BANGKOK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Central Pattana (CPN), Thailand’s leader in shopping center and property development with its 33 malls nationwide under brands centralwOrld, CentralPlaza, CentralFestival, Central Phuket, and Central Village, Thailand’s first luxury outlet, pioneers proactive measures called ‘Central’s Hygiene and Safety’ to keep shoppers safe from COVID-19, while determining to push Thailand’s economy forward after the government eased some lockdown. During the first week of the opening, measures such as screening, social distancing, contact-tracing application, cleaning hands and touchless experience were applied at malls to keep shoppers safe and resume their normal life. Consumers are fully aware of this ‘NOW Normal’ social discipline.



“Top Thai malls launch Reunite Thailand Together urging people to keep distancing”



“Top Thai malls, CENTRAL, reopen under social distancing and safeguards”

After Thailand’s loosen lockdown, the company has been trying to support the whole country to pull through this challenging time as it has always been taking part in creating jobs, building communities, and helping to boost economic growth. To cushion the whole retail system, CPN has developed a national recovery plan — ‘Reunite Thailand Together’ covering three main strategies; (1) Reassure Confidence by encouraging hygiene and safety standards as well as social discipline. We have collaborated with our major business partners to develop new innovations to ensure shoppers’ safety such as body temperature measurement robots from ‘AIS’, UV-C robot at ‘Central Food Hall and Tops’, UV-C device to disinfect tried-on clothes at ‘Uniqlo’; (2) Reopen Businesses by continuing to invest around 15-20 billion baht per year for new major developments, as well as helping to support our tenants’ sale recovery, and offering rental discounts. In addition, CPN plans to strengthen its Omnichannel to grow sustainably together; (3) Rebuild Thailand’s Economy by generating jobs and income for CPN’s and shop’s employees, and encouraging ‘Thais for Thais’ projects to recover the economy by offering over 40,000 sq.m. of free commercial space for farmers and SMEs nationwide.

Throughout its 40 years as Thailand’s leading retail and property developer, Central Pattana has seen the value of positivity, dynamism, and co-creation to imagine better futures for our customers, partners, employees, communities, and the environment. Since the outbreak has started, it has been proactively implementing the social distancing practice, which have been positively talked and created viral in social media and reports from many global news agencies.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200521/2810428-1-a?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200521/2810428-1-b?lang=0