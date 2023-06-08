Thandi Phoenix Announces ‘Rebirth’ Headline Tour

Thandi Phoenix has announced a string of tour dates in support of her upcoming album Rebirth. The South African-Australian singer will start it all off in Adelaide on Saturday, 29th July, before knocking over a show in Melbourne and finishing up in Sydney at the Lansdowne on Saturday, 5th August.

Rebirth is due to arrive on Friday, 7th July. We’ve already heard a few tracks from the record, including ‘Hot Sauce’ and ‘Take It Back’. Listen to ‘Take It Back’ below.

Thandi Phoenix: ‘Take It Back’

“I wrote ‘Take It Back’ remotely via a Zoom session with Maribelle Añes (Vetta Borne) and Devin Abrams (Pacific Heights),” Thandi says. “It’s about moving on from someone that no longer deserves access to you and reclaiming your power and sense of self after the end of a relationship.”

Rebirth marks Thandi’s first release away from a major label. “I got sick of needing approval,” the singer said in an earlier press release. “I wanted to release the music I loved.”

As Thandi explains, Rebirth was written in the face of some tumultuous personal circumstances – including the loss of close family members, a breakup, and the decision to leave her label.

Aside from the EP, Thandi was recently announced as one of the singers to perform in Aretha – A Love Letter to the Queen of Soul, alongside Montaigne, Emma Donovan, Thndo, and more.

Thandi Phoenix Rebirth Tour Dates

Saturday, 29th July – The Lab, Adelaide

Thursday, 3rd August – The Workers Club, Melbourne

Saturday, 5th August – The Lansdowne, Sydney

Tickets on sale now.

