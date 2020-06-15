‘Thank God You’re Here’ Is Available To Stream For The First Time Ever

Thank God You’re Here! Now we can tell you that cult classic Network 10 comedy show Thank God You’re Here is available to stream on 10 play as of today (15th June).

As reported by Punkee, the first season of Thank God You’re Here, which originally aired all the way back in 2006, is on Network Ten’s streaming website 10 Play right now.

Despite feeling like a massive staple of mid-00s Australian pop culture, the show – which was hosted by Shane Bourne and judged by Have You Been Paying Attention?‘s Tom Gleisner – only ran for four season. The first three seasons aired on Network Ten before Seven picked up the fourth and final season in 2019.

The show also served as a bit of a launching pad to comedians that went on to enjoy huge careers, like Rebel Wilson, Angus Sampson, Ed Kavalee and Hamish Blake, as well as veterans Akmal Saleh, Stephen K. Amos, Julia Zemiro, Cal Wilson and more.

Watch a classic segment of the show below, and stream the full first season here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]