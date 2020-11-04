That Baby Shark Video Has Become The Most Watched YouTube Video

‘Baby Shark’, the Korean Youtube jingle for kids, has become the most viewed video on Youtube. If you’ve somehow missed the video, it’s an incredibly annoying and very catchy tune.

Baby Shark has pipped Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ at the post for the most viewed video and at the time of writing this, the video has 7,060,183,253 views — 7.06 billion.

That’s almost one view for every person on the planet. Except it’s more likely quite a few views for a bunch of unlucky toddlers’ parents.

The BBC crunched the numbers and they reckon Baby Shark’s creators, Pinkfong would’ve made roughly $5.2m USD from those streams alone. That’s like $7.3m AUD for those playing at home. They also reckon that the views mean the video has been streamed for 30,187 years.

The video was initially uploaded to Youtube back in 2015. But it’s the 2016 re-upload, with the dance, that has accumulated the views.

So, who’s behind Baby Shark? Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’, Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’, and another kids’ series called Masha and the Bear.

Enjoy the Baby Shark video below. Doo doo doo doo doo.

[embedded content]