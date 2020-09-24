‘That’s treason:’ Locsin curses as he bucks putting off 2022 polls amid COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Thursday strongly opposed the idea of postponing the 2022 elections, saying doing so would be equivalent to “treason.”

“You don’t cancel elections for any reason. That’s treason. We are a democracy or a sh*t slave colony. Hold elections period. Those brave to stand in line & vote—even if only 12—decide the next President,” the foreign affairs chief tweeted Thursday.

“Elections=democracy or F*ck U. You f*cking sh*t,” he added.

Locsin’s expletive-ridden tweet was directed at House Deputy Majority Leader and Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Mikey Arroyo, who broached the idea of postponing the 2022 polls in light of the coronavirus pandemic during deliberations on the proposed budget of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) at the lower chamber.

In response to Arroyo, Comelec chairman Sheriff Abas said the poll body did not think of such a scenario because holding elections is a “constitutional mandate.”

“Fixed yung nilagay (It is fixed),” Abas said, adding that Comelec has, in fact, already been planning about health and safety protocols for the 2022 elections.

Among the safety protocols that the Comelec is eyeing is conducting the 2022 elections for two days.

“Insofar as Election Day, we’re looking at the idea of holding the elections not just in one day but for two days para ma-regulate natin ‘yung mga boboto,” Comelec Executive Director Bartolome Sinocruz told lawmakers during budget deliberations at the House of Representatives.

