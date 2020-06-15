The 127th Virtual Canton Fair Opens Today, Bringing New Momentum for Global Trade

GUANGZHOU, China, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The 127th Canton Fair has kicked off today with a new-developed website featuring 5 major sections: product exhibition, newsroom, global business matchmaking, exhibition services and cross-border e-commerce. Powered by the Internet, cloud computing and artificial intelligence technology, the virtual trade fair has set up 50 exhibition sections with 16 product categories, creating a platform that will open up an unprecedented opportunity and innovative exhibition experiences for the global businesses.

“The 127th online Canton Fair is not simply a replica of its traditional physical exhibition. Instead, we have come up with a brand-new model built on the advanced digital solutions to facilitate global trade and business process,” said Xu Bing, Deputy Secretary General of the China Import and Export Fair.



Register and attend the Canton Fair: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/register/

Register and attend the Canton Fair: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/register/

One-stop online trade platform to offer 24/10 live streaming service

This year, products from Canton Fair exhibitors have been uploaded to the online platform which also allows customers to view and experience the products with virtual and augmented reality.

To create an exhibition atmosphere with interactive communication, the 127th Canton Fair partnered with Tencent to build a 24-hour live-streaming platform where retailers, goods and service providers can turn their stores and factories into broadcast studios. Buyers and suppliers can hold online negotiations with communication tools facilitating video conferencing, messaging and remote presentation.

Powered by big data and artificial intelligence technology, the platform ensures a trustful business process by checking the credibility of suppliers and buyers and match the two sides according to their needs.

The International Pavilion helps BRI businesses achieve success within China

2020 marks another milestone for the Belt and Road Initiative. The exports and imports value of China with BIR countries rose to RMB 2.76 trillion, accounting for 30.4% of China’s total foreign trade value this year, a 1.7% increase year-on-year.

The 127th Canton Fair has set up the International Pavilion to create new momentum for global trade. International exhibitors bring products spanning consumer electronics, building materials, textile materials, food and beverages. Canton Fair will further upgrade supply chains and continue to provide more services to build a one-stop trade platform to boost global trade.

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.

Please visit: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/ for boundless opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-127th-virtual-canton-fair-opens-today-bringing-new-momentum-for-global-trade-301076795.html