The 15th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen, Fujian provinceimage_1.jpeg

XIAMEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 June 2023 – The 15th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen, Fujian province on June 16, with the theme of expanding people-to-people exchanges and deepening integrative development between the Chinese mainland and the island of Taiwan.

As the largest grassroots-level exchange event across the Taiwan Strait after the mainland eased COVID-19 travel restrictions, the forum will be attended by about 5,000 people from Taiwan, including delegates of multiple political parties, as well as representatives from various sectors such as business, education, agriculture, culture, sci-tech and finance.

During the forum, a total of 51 events will take place, focusing on promoting cultural and economic exchanges and communication among the youth and people at the primary level across the Taiwan Strait.

The coastal city of Xiamen, one of the largest clusters for Taiwan compatriots and Taiwan enterprises in the Chinese mainland, is home to about 120 thousand Taiwan residents. Generations of businessmen and young people from Taiwan have come to Xiamen for entrepreneurship.

Xiamen has established close economic and trade cooperation with Taiwan. Most of imports of fruits, food, alcohol, books, and rice from Taiwan into the Chinese mainland are through the Port of Xiamen.

The city has introduced 29 of the Top 100 Biggest Taiwanese Companies and now is home to 89 Taiwan-funded high-tech companies. The industrial output of Taiwan-funded enterprises accounts for about 25 percent of the city’s total industrial output. As of April 2023, Xiamen has approved a total of 10,024 Taiwan-funded projects.

To help Taiwan compatriots enjoy better life in Xiamen and receive the same treatment as local residents, the city has launched a series of policies covering such areas as medical insurance, education, financial and legal services.

A growing number of Taiwan compatriots are receiving great care in Xiamen, changing themselves from strangers into locals, said Han Yinghuan, chairman of the Taiwan Businessmen Association in Xiamen.

You can click on the video below to enjoy the beautiful view of Xiamen, a new hometown for Taiwan compatriots. You are also welcome to visit the city of Xiamen!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QRNt8qaDAfM



Hashtag: #StraitsForum

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.