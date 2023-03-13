The 16th Asian Film Awards is adding another highlight: Presenting the AFA X STI BEST DRESSED AWARD for the first time on the red carpet.

HONG KONG, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Following the past two Asian Film Awards held in Busan, South Korea, this year, with the support of Creative Hong Kong and the Film Development Fund, revisiting Hong Kong on 12 March 2023 (Sunday) first time at Hong Kong Jockey Club Lecture Hall at The Hong Kong Palace Museum in West Kowloon Cultural District.



AFA X STI BEST DRESSED AWARD GOES TO ABE HIROSHI

This awards ceremony, which gathered the best of the Asian film industry, was not only worth looking forward to the list of winners, but the red carpet styling also undoubtedly became the focus of attention! To highlight the first major film event at the Palace Museum in Hong Kong, the Asian Film Awards together with co-sponsor Sheng Tai International presented the AFA X STI Red Carpet Best Dress Award to Japanese actor ABE Hiroshi.

AFA X STI BEST DRESSED AWARD Red Carpet Best Dressed Award Jury:

Mr. Hun Kim, Designer Director of Karl Lagerfeld

Mr. William Chang Suk Ping, Oscar-nominated & Renowned HK Art Director

Ms. Winnie Wan, Editor-in-Chief of ELLE Hong Kong

Ms. Michele Reis, Renowned Artist & co-creator of M Tower@THE SAIL MELAKA

Dato’ Leong Sir Ley, Founder & Chairman of Sheng Tai International

For the prize, in addition to the AFA X STI BEST DRESSED AWARD trophy designed by Mr. William Chang Suk Ping, there is also THE SAIL MELAKA X iPANDAS Memorigin Tourbillon watch which is not for sale.

THE SAIL MELAKA X iPANDAS Memorigin Tourbillon watch takes the romantic starry sky city as the background. Adorned with a diamond & backed by the logo of the landmark integrated luxury development project, THE SAIL MELAKA, the iPANDAS panda stands at the six o’clock position and tells time with two hands. The hour hand of the panda has become a cube logo holding the letter “M” to match the theme of M TOWER, while the minute hand is holding a star-shaped magic wand, showing childlike happiness. The watch is equipped with Memorigin’s in-house tourbillon movement, which has 153 components and 25 jewels. It has a 72-hour power reserve and a vibration frequency of 28,800 oscillations per hour.

