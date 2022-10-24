The 1975 Add Melbourne Show, Upgrade Adelaide Venue for 2023 Tour

After selling out the Melbourne shows of their forthcoming 2023 Australian tour, The 1975 have announced an extra show in the city, along with a venue upgrade in Adelaide for the run. The band will now play an extra show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, 11th April, the night before a sold-out show at the venue the following evening.

The 1975’s Adelaide show has moved from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre’s 3000-capacity theatre to its 11,300 cap arena. The show will take place on the same evening – Monday, 10th April. Tickets for the new Melbourne date, the Adelaide show and remaining gigs on the tour are available here.

The 1975’s Australian tour next year is in support of their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which arrived earlier this month. It will mark the band’s first visit to our shores since early 2020, when they headlined that year’s edition of Laneway Festival alongside Charli XCX. They released their fourth album, Notes on a Conditional Form, a few months later.

The 1975 ‘At Their Very Best’ 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 8th April – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

Tickets: Moshtix

Monday, 10th April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre (Arena), Adelaide

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 11th April – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (new show)

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, 12th April – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

SOLD OUT

Friday, 14th April – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 15th April 2023 – Riverstage, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

