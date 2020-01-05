The 1975 Are Recruiting Loved-Up Fans To Be In Their New Music Video

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 5, 2020

If you’ve ever dreamed of sharing the screen with The 1975, this could be your big shot!

The band’s label Dirty Hit are putting the call out for fans to star in their new music video, which is filming over in the UK in two weeks’ time.

So here’s the lowdown: apart from getting to London, you’ll also need to be in lurrrrrv.

“We’re looking for couples to be a part of the video, if you’d like to be involved please email your name, address, age and a photo of you and your other half to [email protected],” the company tweeted.

We’re filming a new @the1975 video in London on 18th January. We’re looking for couples to be a part of the video, if you’d like to be involved please email your name, address, age and a photo of you and your other half to [email protected] — Dirty Hit (@DirtyHit) January 4, 2020

No further deets have been divulged at this time, but it looks like the clip could very well be for one of the Manchester band’s forthcoming new singles.

ICYMI The 1975 are set to release their next album, Notes On A Conditional Form, on Feb 21.

So far, we’ve heard two cuts — ‘People’ and ‘Frail State of Mind’ (both of which already have music videos).

