The 1975 Have Announced a 2023 Australian Tour

The 1975 have announced they’ll return to Australia in April of next year for their first visit since 2020, touring in support of forthcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

The British pop-rock stars will kick off the tour on Saturday, 8th April at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium, before shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The tour will then head to New Zealand for shows in Wellington and Auckland. See dates and details below. Tickets are on sale next Friday, 14th October at 11am local time, with American Express and Secret Sounds pre-sales earlier next week.

The 1975 last toured Australia in early 2020, when they headlined that year’s edition of Laneway Festival alongside Charli XCX. The band were forced to cancel their appearance at the Brisbane show due to front person Matty Healy falling ill. A few months after the Laneway tour, The 1975 released their fourth album Notes on a Conditional Form.

Earlier this year, The 1975 announced their fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language. It’s set to arrive on Friday, 14th October, and the band have shared four singles so far: ‘Part of the Band’ in July, ‘Happiness’ in August, and ‘I’m in Love with You’ and All I Need to Hear’ in September.

The 1975 ‘At Their Very Best’ 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 8th April – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

Monday, 10th April – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday, 12th April – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Friday, 14th April – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 15th April 2023 – Riverstage, Brisbane

