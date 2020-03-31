The 1975 Have Delayed Their Album Release Again, But Holy Hell Would You Look At That Tracklist

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on March 31, 2020

The 1975 had already postponed the release of their new album, Notes On A Conditional Form, once.

But now, we regret to inform you, the release date has been shifted yet again.

The band have not explained the latest change of tactic, announcing it by way of a social post featuring merely the new date (Friday, 22nd May) alongside a new design for the album cover, as well as a full 22-song tracklist.

Yep, you read that right. 22 damn songs!

And there’s more good news — we’ll be hearing one of them this week!

Matt Healy & co’s new jam, dubbed ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’, will be landing in our ears this Friday, 3rd April, ahead of the release of the band’s next official single, ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’, which we’re told will follow soon after that.

ICYMI: Notes On A Conditional Form has been fraught with delays and conceptual changes, originally announced under the title Music for Cars before having its name changed to Drive Like You Do.

It was originally scheduled for release on February 21st but was then postponed until April 24th with a new album cover, before the band reverted back to the original album cover a few days later.

It’s now due out on Friday, 22nd May with a brand new album cover, which you can check out below.

P.S. we’ve actually heard incoming fresh cut ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’ performed live by Healy in the past. You can watch his acoustic performance of the tune from April 2019 below, too.

The 1975 – Notes on a Conditional Form Tracklist

1. The 1975

2. People

3. The End (Music for Cars)

4. Frail State of Mind

5. Streaming

6. The Birthday Party

7. Yeah I Know

8. Then Because She Goes

9. Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America

10. Roadkill

11. Me & You Together Song

12. I Think There’s Something You Should Know

13. Nothing Revealed / Everything Denied

14. Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)

15. Shiny Collarbone

16. If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

17. Playing On My Mind

18. Having No Head

19. What Should I Say

20. Bagsy Not in Net

21. Don’t Worry

22. Guys