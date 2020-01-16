The 1975 Share New Single ‘Me And You Together Song’, Push Back Album Release

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 17, 2020

The 1975 have shared a new single with us and it’s super duper reminiscent of the band’s early days. It’s super catchy and poppy, and a huge change from their last two singles ‘People’ and ‘Frail State of Mind’.

‘Me and You Together Song’ is a song about falling in love with your mate. With lyrics like: “I’ve been in love with her for ages/ And I can’t seem to get it right/ I fell in love with her in stages/ My whole life”. Matty Healy kind of describes the stages of falling in love, while periodically reminding us that he’s been in love with her for ages.

It’s really good.

The 1975’s new album, Notes on a Conditional Form was due to arrive Friday, 21st February, after originally being set for release in May 2019. NOACF‘s new release date is Friday, 24th April.

The 1975 also announced a North American tour to go ahead after their upcoming Aussie stint. They’ll be travelling around with Laneway Festival come February.

Matty Healy shared a new press shot on Instagram ahead of the release. Someone commented on the post saying, “looking like an old Drive Like I Do photo.” Matty Healy replied saying, “It’s a Drive Like I Do song!! (Kind of) – our current vibe is very DLID.” Drive Like I Do was one of The 1975’s earlier band names. Huge.

You can listen to ‘Me and You Together Song’ down below.